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Ukrainian Mariupol Strong Hold ILICHA now under Russian Control [Subtitles]
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70 views • April 19, 2022
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Patrick Lancaster. Apr 17 2022.
The Russian Government has made an announcement that the Ukrainian Mariupol Strong Hold "ILICHA" steel plant is now under Russian & DPR Control. They made this claim on 15.04.2022 and just hours after they made this claim I was in the Ilicha plant to see what the real situation is there. In this special report, you will see what it is like in side the Ilicha plant in Mariupol.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LrT7OrLufA
Patrick Lancaster. Apr 17 2022.
The Russian Government has made an announcement that the Ukrainian Mariupol Strong Hold "ILICHA" steel plant is now under Russian & DPR Control. They made this claim on 15.04.2022 and just hours after they made this claim I was in the Ilicha plant to see what the real situation is there. In this special report, you will see what it is like in side the Ilicha plant in Mariupol.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LrT7OrLufA
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