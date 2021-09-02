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Face Mask Exemption Still Gets You Jumped By Police In Australia
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101 views • September 02, 2021
First question . . . then keep harassing . . . man shows exemption . . . . more police began to circle in silence like vultures waiting for something to die . . . one man with exemption minding his own business, is manhandled by numerous police . . . and put on the ground!! . . . It seems that legal exemptions mean nothing to them over in NSW!!!
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