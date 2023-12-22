Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Houthis Won't Attack Putin's Ships In Red Sea; How Russian Tankers Are Transiting Without Incident
channel image
The Prisoner
8890 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published 12 hours ago

The Houthi rebels are reportedly not attacking any Russian tanker in the Red Sea. Russian media has claimed that Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement has allowed the nation’s tankers to transit without incident through the Suez Canal. The development comes as the U.S. formed the multinational naval task force to protect ships in the Red Sea from intensified Houthi drone and missile attacks. Five shipping companies have stopped their ship from using the Red Sea in wake of the attacks. Watch this video for more details.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
russiahouthisshipping red sea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket