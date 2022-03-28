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Watch the Sniffer embarrass us on the World Stage as he makes a complete Fool of Himself. Such a Dolt. Dwieb. Twirp. Magot, Loser. Pedo. Clown. Wears Men's Diapers. Panty Pooper. Peee Yew !.
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130 views • March 28, 2022
Such a joke. By the way, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has some intel that the Sniffer might be arrested in the next week or so along with Hunter and Obama. Would that be great or what ? Can you even image ? All the Woke Libtards will go nuts. I can hardly wait to see that.
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