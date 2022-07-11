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Joey Gilbert is a fighter by trade and now, as an attorney and recent politician, he’s leveling his punches
for Liberty at the corrupt system of voting in Nevada.
And, in the race for the Republican nomination for governor of Nevada, Gilbert has been knocked-down.
But as Graham Ledger finds in this edition of the Ledger Report, this political boxer is refusing to throw
in the towel.