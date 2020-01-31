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Signs of the End
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20 views • January 31, 2020
We are in the end times. Signs are manifesting all around us. Australia's apocalyptic fires, locust invasions, record floods in East Africa, earthquakes, peace deal, corona virus among other.
As believers in Jesus Christ we are not moved but we rejoice because we know our Saviour's appearance is very close. God bless you as you watch.
As believers in Jesus Christ we are not moved but we rejoice because we know our Saviour's appearance is very close. God bless you as you watch.
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