SOURCE: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO



MODERNA COVID VAXX CAUSES FULL BODY HIVES AS AN ADVERSE REACTION [2021-06-26] - NOTYOMAMA51 (VIDEO)



This woman is in terrible pain and full body hives after her first Moderna jab. Believe it or not, SHE WILL MOST LIKELY GET HER SECOND JAB TOO! You can't fix STUPID. She claims she did extensive research, but her sources for research were Sheeple friends, Mainstream Media News, and the Government Medical Mafia. Somehow she didn't find any info from the thousands of real doctors that actually work in the field with real patients. She did not listen to any of those doctors that are being censored or fired for speaking the Truth. She didn't know the Vaxx is not a vaccine, she did not know it was experimental, she did not know that the Covid Vaxx does not protect you from getting Covid-19 (new term is BREAKTHROUGH CASES), she did not know Covid mRNA jabs PERMANENTLY alter your RNA/DNA into spike protein producers and turn you into a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) and PERMANENTLY CRIPPLE YOUR OWN IMMUNE SYSTEM, she did not know that once you get the jab that there is NO REVERSAL, NO GOING BACK TO HUMAN 1.0, NO WAY TO DETOX, she did not know that she had a greater chance of being struck by a bolt of lighting than to die from Covid, she did not know that several cheap, safe, and effective treatments exist, she did not know about the endless side effects and adverse reactions, she did not know that Covid-19 is much less dangerous than the Annual Influenza (aka Flu), she did not know that Big Pharma, Government, and her employer are EXEMPT from all liability, and she did not know that more people had died from the Vaxx in the first 90 days than ever died from Covid in the past year and a half. Why didn't she know any of these Truths, because she has NO CLUE HOW TO DO RESEARCH, since that isn't part of public education, and hasn't been since the 1970s. Yes, you are a COVIDIOT SHEEPLE, and yes you are responsible for your own predicament of STUPIDITY. She still doesn't know that she is now scheduled to die in a mass Genocide sometime before 2030 as in Agenda 2030, and most likely before 2025 which is the upgraded timetable. Most people were awake to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic Government Conspiracy Theory/False Flag Event since April 2020. How in the hell can you still be ASLEEP to all these TRUTHS more than a year later in June 2021? All I can say is the comedy movie IDIOCRACY was in fact a predictive documentary.