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La vacuna de AstraZeneca contra el COVID-19 contiene células MRC-5 de un feto abortado
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337 views • November 25, 2020
En este video vemos las dos caras de la moneda a quienes nos gusta investigar por un lado (Vaxxed2.com y a muchos otros), exponiendo el real contenido de esta vacuna y sus daños colaterales incluyendo la misma muerte, y por el otro los predicadores y dueños de la verdad que no son otros que los mismos siervos globalistas a través de sus empresas FatCheck quienes nos dicen que creer y que no creer. Definitivamente es una guerra que se libra en los ámbitos espirituales. Al final va a prevalecer la verdad "Torat Emet" que es nuestro Mesías Yeshúa. Amén
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