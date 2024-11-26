BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cleansing our body and relationships to get back together
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
76 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


I never thought we would see a day when we could talk to each other like this without being arrested. This is the opportunity between now and January, 21 I'm going to say 20th, because we, the people, need to heal our families. And I don't even like to use the word heal, but I don't have a better one. You know, cleanse, not detox. You don't detox, you cleanse, so that your own immune system can heal until our brains, until our flesh, can get away from the poisoning of this fear and anger, we'll never get together.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/24/2024


X Space hosted by Kimmie with Doug Billings - “Nominations w/ Insurrection Barbie George Santos LIB TEARS ON TAP™”: https://x.com/i/spaces/1MnxnDZljEkGO

Keywords
healthnewsfamilytruthdetoxcleansemikovitsxspace
