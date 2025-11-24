💥Lebanon: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah special-operations chief in Beirut - killing Abu Ali al-Tabtabai

💥Israeli strike kills Hezbollah special-operations chief in Beirut

The Zionist Air Force struck southern Dahieh in Beirut — killing Abu Ali al-Tabtabai, reportedly the movement’s chief of special operations, and four others.

Lebanese media have published photos; Hezbollah has confirmed his death.

The IDF publicly confirmed the hit and said Benjamin Netanyahu personally authorized the operation after recommendations from the defense minister.

Al-Tabtabai had succeeded Fuad Shukr, who Israel killed last year. This is the highest-ranking Hezbollah loss since the so-called truce began.

Adding:

Iran vows confrontation after senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

Ali Larijani, Iran’s National Security Council Secretary, condemned the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai.

"Netanyahu continues his adventures until all realize that no path remains except to confront this fabricated entity," he wrote on X.