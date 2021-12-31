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Brass & Iron: In-n-Out of The Storm Episode 1
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232 views • December 31, 2021
Seattle first responders turn in their boots, Coach Rosolovich sues Wazoo, In-n-Out proves their #based, Metaverse threatens To destroy Christianity, and Bannon threatened by Unselect Committee.
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Joe Allen
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Fight for Trump
https://rumble.com/vc0ay8-fight-for-trump-save-america-save-the-world.html
Joe Allen
https://rumble.com/vo0has-facebook-creating-a-metaverse.html
Follow me on:
pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
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