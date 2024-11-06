Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy

A long list of people are in line to take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris. She will soon replace him based on Bible Prophecy. Visions and Dreams have been given to confirm this.





Prophetic Dream of Biden in Hospital Bed, Harris Leads:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MhGNmfydB0





Prophetic Dream of Biden Handing over Presidency:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j1FzFHD3dw





Prophetic Dream Kamala Harris Takes Over:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYhae3s1arc









If Joe Biden is unable to perform the duties of the US president, there is a long list of people in line to take over.





The FBI’s Surveillance of Seventh-day Adventism





FedEx to Suspend Sunday Delivery in Some Markets

The package-delivery giant’s move comes amid a downturn in package volumes and labor strife with contractors over pay and other practices





FedEx is cutting Sunday delivery in some rural markets starting the week of Aug. 15





Online commerce cooldown, contractor struggles lead FedEx to stop Sunday delivery in some markets





