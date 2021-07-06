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The Noose Is Tightening - But There's Something You Can Do!
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70 views • July 06, 2021
From the labeling of patriots as "domestic terrorists" to the increase of the murder of Americans to the abominable agenda of the sodomites to the strange bedfellows America has and the corruption in government, we are a country that has not only built our own gallows, but fashion the noose which we are tightening around our collective necks in our failure to obey God. I remind us that man has not changed. He is not basically good, but basically sinful. I also remind us that God has not changed, nor can He and that He is just and holy and has tolerated our sin for far too long. How much longer before he consumes us in His wrath just like the nations before us? We'll talk about this and the remedy to the problem in this episode.
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