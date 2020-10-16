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mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine to change your DNA to become transhumanism
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390 views • October 16, 2020
mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine will change your DNA to become Transhumanism witch means you have no more human rights.
49% DNA
51% transhumanism
whatistranshumanism.org
pdf link
https://www.exeter.ac.uk/media/universityofexeter/admissionsandukstudentrecruitment/sro/exeterprogression/scholars/virtualresidentialphotos/H&;C_Transhumanism.pdf
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49% DNA
51% transhumanism
whatistranshumanism.org
pdf link
https://www.exeter.ac.uk/media/universityofexeter/admissionsandukstudentrecruitment/sro/exeterprogression/scholars/virtualresidentialphotos/H&;C_Transhumanism.pdf
(like and subscribe for more videos)
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