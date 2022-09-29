This is How We Defeat the WHO - James Roguski – Maia Zee

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James Roguski has been relentless in campaigning against the WHO Pandemic Treaty he discus’s his new campaign, 'SCREW THE WHO', which has contributions from the likes of global platforms that have given a voice to all of the censored doctors and experts who have been silenced by globalists pushing this war on humanity.