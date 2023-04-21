Create New Account
Carl Jung - How To Find Your Soul
Published 17 hours ago
After Skool

Carl Jung, in full Carl Gustav Jung, (born July 26, 1875, Kesswil, Switzerland—died June 6, 1961, Küsnacht), Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist who founded analytic psychology, in some aspects a response to Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis. Jung proposed and developed the concepts of the extraverted and the introverted personality, archetypes, and the collective unconscious. His work has been influential in psychiatry and in the study of religion, literature, and related fields.

In this video, we explore Carl Jung's search for the soul - which entails making the unconscious conscious, confronting the dark night of the soul, shadow work, integrating the anima and animus, and achieving wholeness.

This script was written and recorded by Eternalised. Please check out their youtube channel for more insightful videos. https://www.youtube.com/c/Eternalised

Music by CO.AG Music and Alexander Nakarada

