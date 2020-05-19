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Eurasian Coot Chick
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16 views • May 19, 2020
This is a continuing story about the one surviving Eurasian Coot chick at our nearby wetland. It probably survived because the other three starved before it did, plus having the most persistent 'chirp' to keep its parent feeding it. Now few months old at this stage it continues to chirp persistently (and still get food from mum/dad), and only at the end of the video does it duck its head under the water to search for something to eat from the biomass it swims over.
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