Where Can We HIDE in the End Times?

Most of the world can sense that we are approaching a time of great trouble. Christians refer to this as The Great Tribulation, and it is predicted to last three and a half years. The book of Revelation describes a select group of believers who will be protected during the antichrist's reign, when natural disasters and persecution of Christians will be rampant. How do we receive the supernatural protection predicted in Bible prophecy? Where can we hide? The simple (yet uncomfortable) answer is found in this video.

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