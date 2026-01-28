Dollar, Minnesota, Revolution & Prophetic Picture 01/28/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Exploding Price of Silver shows that we have reached a critical turning point in human history. In other news, the last hostage body was recovered in Gaza, Tim Walz has agreed to fully cooperate with federal authorities and Pastor Stan paints a Prophetic Picture how all the news fits in correlation to Bible Prophecy.
Visit us online at:
To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/
To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
00:53Worthless Dollar
10:12Israel / Gaza
11:09Internal Revolution
15:14Minneapolis
20:59Prophetic Picture