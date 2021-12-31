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Brass & Iron: The Trump Timeline Episode 10
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71 views • December 31, 2021
In part 1 of this video I wanted to highlight the timeline of the election fraud through the #MSM and look at #Q posts that predicted the mess we are in. Let’s go back to where the Trump Timeline began in 2016.
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Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Country Boy
https://youtu.be/vsQzw_Ax8Cw
Links
Oct 13, 2016 Trump West Palm Beach Speech https://rumble.com/vqsjcn-west-palm-beach-speech.html
Jan 21,2017 Inaugural address https://rumble.com/vqsqmu-inaugural-address.html
Oct 28, 2017 First Q Post https://qposts.online
Oct 31, 2017 Q Post 14 Was the Election Supposed to be Rigged? https://qposts.online
Nov 6, 2017 Q Post 121 What if US Elections were Rigged? https://qposts.online
Aug 3, 2018 Q Post 1803 Voter ID Opposition https://qposts.online
Nov 5, 2018 Q Post 2418 Polls Rigged https://qposts.online
Feb 18, 2019 Q Post 278 California Rigged https://qposts.online
Dec 18, 2019 Q post 3724 Election Interference https://qposts.online
Dec 18, 2019 First Trump Impeachment-charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress. He was accused of colluding with Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
First Trump Impeachment
https://youtu.be/B_glyI3mFAI
Feb 5, 2020 Trump is acquitted in the Senate on both charges by a handful of votes. Sen. Mitt Romney ( R) led the charge to impeach POTUS. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
Jun 13, 2020 Q post 4463 Rigged System https://qposts.online
Jun 22, 2020 Q post 4494 Rigged Election Results https://qposts.online
Jun 30, 2020 Q post 4551 Election or Virus https://qposts.online
Oct 11, 2020 Q post 4846 Rigged Election https://qposts.online
Oct 23, 2020 Sharpie-gate begins in Arizona https://nationalfile.com/sharpiegate-is-real-maricopa-county-conspired-to-give-voters-sharpies-that-ruined-same-day-ballots
Sharpie-Gatehttps://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&;v=PwKsc0IluNg&feature=emb_logo
Nov 3, 2020 Fox Election Night Coverage https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Fox+election+coverage+election+night+arizona
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Country Boy
https://youtu.be/vsQzw_Ax8Cw
Links
Oct 13, 2016 Trump West Palm Beach Speech https://rumble.com/vqsjcn-west-palm-beach-speech.html
Jan 21,2017 Inaugural address https://rumble.com/vqsqmu-inaugural-address.html
Oct 28, 2017 First Q Post https://qposts.online
Oct 31, 2017 Q Post 14 Was the Election Supposed to be Rigged? https://qposts.online
Nov 6, 2017 Q Post 121 What if US Elections were Rigged? https://qposts.online
Aug 3, 2018 Q Post 1803 Voter ID Opposition https://qposts.online
Nov 5, 2018 Q Post 2418 Polls Rigged https://qposts.online
Feb 18, 2019 Q Post 278 California Rigged https://qposts.online
Dec 18, 2019 Q post 3724 Election Interference https://qposts.online
Dec 18, 2019 First Trump Impeachment-charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress. He was accused of colluding with Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
First Trump Impeachment
https://youtu.be/B_glyI3mFAI
Feb 5, 2020 Trump is acquitted in the Senate on both charges by a handful of votes. Sen. Mitt Romney ( R) led the charge to impeach POTUS. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
Jun 13, 2020 Q post 4463 Rigged System https://qposts.online
Jun 22, 2020 Q post 4494 Rigged Election Results https://qposts.online
Jun 30, 2020 Q post 4551 Election or Virus https://qposts.online
Oct 11, 2020 Q post 4846 Rigged Election https://qposts.online
Oct 23, 2020 Sharpie-gate begins in Arizona https://nationalfile.com/sharpiegate-is-real-maricopa-county-conspired-to-give-voters-sharpies-that-ruined-same-day-ballots
Sharpie-Gatehttps://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&;v=PwKsc0IluNg&feature=emb_logo
Nov 3, 2020 Fox Election Night Coverage https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Fox+election+coverage+election+night+arizona
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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