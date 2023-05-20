NYC Mayor Has Had ENOUGH

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had enough. Adams issued an emergency executive order, suspending the city's right-to-shelter rules that would allow migrants to find private rooms paid for by the city's taxpayers.Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paryOZgxLFc
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.