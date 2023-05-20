NYC Mayor Has Had ENOUGH

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New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had enough. Adams issued an emergency executive order, suspending the city's right-to-shelter rules that would allow migrants to find private rooms paid for by the city's taxpayers.Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paryOZgxLFc
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