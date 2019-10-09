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10 Richest YouTubers of 2019 (Logan Paul, MrBeast, PewDiePie, David Dobrik)
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126 views • October 09, 2019
Some of the richest new celebrities from the past decade have come from YouTube, but just how much money do the biggest youtubers make? While it's hard to put an exact number on these things, today I've put together a list of some of the highest earning and richest YouTubers around right now. From MrBeast to PewDiePie, you won't believe how much money these youtubers are making...
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