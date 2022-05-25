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BBC Documentary on COVID19 Confirms That AIDS Proteins Are Added to the mRNA Vaccine Ingredients
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194 views • May 25, 2022
From Jim Stone's latest blog post:
Ministry of truth wants to prosecute people for saying there's HIV in the shot. Yes, the "ministry of truth" still exists, it just went black op.
They can go after whoever they want, but what about the BBC? Here's something the BBC edited out of the current version of the video this came from. SURPRISE, the corona shot really does have HIV.
The background the BBC did not include: The CEO of Pfizer said they only added the AIDS protein because without it the immune system destroyed the MRNA and prevented the shots from working. GOT THE CORONA VAX? Well, yes, there is HIV in you, no ifs or buts.
HIV ABSOLUTELY IS IN THE CORONA SHOT
Related web page:
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu0.html
Related article on AIDS from 2003 with Fauci.
https://journals.lww.com/oncology-times/fulltext/2003/05250/dr__fauci_on_aids__little_good_news_as_infections.18.aspx
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Ministry of truth wants to prosecute people for saying there's HIV in the shot. Yes, the "ministry of truth" still exists, it just went black op.
They can go after whoever they want, but what about the BBC? Here's something the BBC edited out of the current version of the video this came from. SURPRISE, the corona shot really does have HIV.
The background the BBC did not include: The CEO of Pfizer said they only added the AIDS protein because without it the immune system destroyed the MRNA and prevented the shots from working. GOT THE CORONA VAX? Well, yes, there is HIV in you, no ifs or buts.
HIV ABSOLUTELY IS IN THE CORONA SHOT
Related web page:
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu0.html
Related article on AIDS from 2003 with Fauci.
https://journals.lww.com/oncology-times/fulltext/2003/05250/dr__fauci_on_aids__little_good_news_as_infections.18.aspx
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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