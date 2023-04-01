Create New Account
Killing Europe
Radical Truth
Published Yesterday |

Documentary by Michael Hansen (2017):
Terrorist attacks, riots, and gang rapes are striking at the very foundations of Europe. This is the story of a Danish expatriate and his quest to uncover the growing issues within the European society he left 15 years ago, challenging the viewer with a vision of a Europe undergoing drastic and far reaching changes.

For more info, news, resources, and full episodes of our TV Show & Podcast: https://www.RadicalTruth.net

The Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast is hosted by Tony Gurule. Show topics include the Gospel, Islam, evangelism, apologetics, theology, philosophy, news topics, world religions, etc.

