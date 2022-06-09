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Drag Queen Jizz For Kids Promoted In Liberal Schools
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167 views • June 09, 2022
Owen Shroyer breaks down the child grooming tactics of pedophiles hiding behind the guise of 'tolerance' for the LGBTQ community.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/child-drag-queen-filmed-collecting-dollars-from-adults-during-provocative-routine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pride-in-the-park-event-targeted-at-children-features-drag-queens-and-satanists/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/drag-queen-story-time-uses-pizzagate-code-words-in-dallas/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-was-right-about-drag-queen-story-hour-circa-2017/
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/child-drag-queen-filmed-collecting-dollars-from-adults-during-provocative-routine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pride-in-the-park-event-targeted-at-children-features-drag-queens-and-satanists/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/drag-queen-story-time-uses-pizzagate-code-words-in-dallas/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-was-right-about-drag-queen-story-hour-circa-2017/
[Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!](https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=aivhi&;utm_campaign=x2isbackbanned&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=banner&utm_content=x2isbackbanned )
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