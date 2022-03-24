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The Art of Woo: Crowd Tactics (subtitled)
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62 views • March 24, 2022
This video from July 2021 is still relevant and will continue to be so. Clif takes us through effective tactics for handling police and managing your crowd during demonstrations. All techniques he discusses are based on non-violent approaches you can take, especially in groups to avoid arrest and make your point. He talks about freedom marches in Australia and how the crowd could have countered those tactics used by the police. This includes pre-planning, the use of drums to coordinate, chanting, “looming”, the use of pieces of fabric to connect the crowd and ways to escape cable ties. (22 minutes, subtitled).
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