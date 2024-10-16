Russia’s Secret Weapon to Defeat America – Part 3 - 10/16/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Schnoebelen discloses astounding news on Russia’s Secret
Weapons to Defeat America! Bill reveals technology the Russians have that knock
out anything on the land, on the sea, under the sea, or in the air; rendering
all conventional weapons of war obsolete against the Soviet energetics weapons.
Discover the new world of “scalar waves” and how they will change the world, technology, and how we conduct the war forever.
