Authentic hadiths recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim state that the Prophet Muhammad married Aisha when she was six or seven years old and consummated the marriage when she was nine years old. This ped@phi!ia is demonstrated by the leader and founder of Islam.

• The Source: The tradition is narrated directly by Aisha in major canonical hadith collections, including Sahih al-Bukhari 5134 and Sunan an-Nasa'i 3379.

• The Ages: She stated that the marriage contract was made at age six (or seven) and the marriage was consummated in Medina after they migrated, when she was nine.

• Context in Text: Several related hadiths mention that she was still playing with toys or dolls around the time she moved into the Prophet's household.





The "Zutt Hadith" is a famous narration from Musnad Ahmad where Prophet Muhammad took his companion Abdullah ibn Mas'ud to a desert valley at night. The Prophet drew a line in the sand, instructed Ibn Mas'ud to stay inside it, and walked away. Ibn Mas'ud then saw tall, thin figures described as resembling "Al-Zutt" (a historically marginalized nomadic group from the Indian subcontinent/Sind region). He noted they were unclothed, yet their private parts were not visible. According to the Arabic narration, these beings. began to crowd around and "mount" or "ride" the Prophet while he recited the Quran to them. By morning, the Prophet returned exhausted and in pain, later explaining that he had been in the presence of Jinn.





Narrated By ‘Aisha : The Prophet was screening me with his Rida’ (garment covering the upper part of the body) while I was looking at the Ethiopians who were playing in the courtyard of the mosque. (I continued watching) till I was satisfied. So you may deduce from this event how a little girl (who has not reached the age of puberty) who is eager to enjoy amusement should be treated in this respect.





Narrated `Aisha: that the Prophet (ﷺ) married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old, and then she remained with him for nine years (i.e., till his death).





Narated By ‘Aisha : I used to play with the dolls in the presence of the Prophet, and my girl friends also used to play with me. When Allah’s Apostle used to enter (my dwelling place) they used to hide themselves, but the Prophet would call them to join and play with me. (The playing with the dolls and similar images is forbidden, but it was allowed for ‘Aisha at that time, as she was a little girl, not yet reached the age of puberty.) (Fateh-al-Bari page 143, Vol.13)





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