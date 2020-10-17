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Crucial Viral Update 15th Oct_ Why are the Media Undermining Science and Data___.
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65 views • October 17, 2020
Terrifying stuff. Truly incredible car-crash TV on last night, on a top reputable current affairs show no less!
What in the name of God is going on here? Wtf is happening...to science itself?
Let the facts and the data speak for themselves - after the shocking intro piece, I supply some of those for you. Don't worry - science still lives, albeit under attack.
Please everyone sign the Barrington Declaration. It’s one way of fighting back. We need to make our voices heard. https://gbdeclaration.org/
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.marktaliano.net/problem-reaction-solution/
https://www.marktaliano.net/dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-the-covid-scam/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnhTt8O3arg&;feature=emb_title
What in the name of God is going on here? Wtf is happening...to science itself?
Let the facts and the data speak for themselves - after the shocking intro piece, I supply some of those for you. Don't worry - science still lives, albeit under attack.
Please everyone sign the Barrington Declaration. It’s one way of fighting back. We need to make our voices heard. https://gbdeclaration.org/
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.marktaliano.net/problem-reaction-solution/
https://www.marktaliano.net/dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-the-covid-scam/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnhTt8O3arg&;feature=emb_title
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