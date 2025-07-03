EU President Ursula von der Leyen seems very pleased and proud that Europe is preparing for war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU President Ursula vd Leyen seems very pleased and proud that Europe is preparing for war and is willing to pay 650 billion for it.
Look at her face... She can't stop smiling. The Cabal's plans come together...
Source @FallCabal Official Channel
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
