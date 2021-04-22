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"I Don’t Know Anyone”
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10 views • April 22, 2021
When I first got started in network marketing, my "day job" was defusing bombs in the military. I was quiet, and I kept to myself -- probably the farthest thing from being a social person. But I wanted more, and so I had to wrestle with this idea in my head that "I don't have anybody to talk to."
I've heard it said from some other people this way:
"I don't know anyone (who would want to do network marketing)."
The truth is that I was self-invalidating. Making excuses for myself because I didn't want to get out of my comfort zone.
I was uncomfortable in communication.
Uncomfortable in going out and talking to people about my product. What I realized was that generating leads isn't the problem. This is an internal struggle we have to look at -- specifically how to get good at communication.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
I've heard it said from some other people this way:
"I don't know anyone (who would want to do network marketing)."
The truth is that I was self-invalidating. Making excuses for myself because I didn't want to get out of my comfort zone.
I was uncomfortable in communication.
Uncomfortable in going out and talking to people about my product. What I realized was that generating leads isn't the problem. This is an internal struggle we have to look at -- specifically how to get good at communication.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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