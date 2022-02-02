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Standing Up For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Katherine Kupuka'a
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30 views • February 02, 2022
Katherine shares her story of sending out lots of notices and successful maskless shopping at places that did not discriminate against her.
Affidavit By Common Law website:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press website:
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law website:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press website:
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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