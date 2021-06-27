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The Morality of The Joker
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34 views • June 27, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3392/hit-the-nail-on-the-coffin-call-in-show-august-24th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3392-hit-the-nail-on-the-coffin-call-in-show-august-24th-2016
Question: “One of the most difficult moral dilemmas I've been attempting to so solve is the limits of moral integrity. The impetus for this dilemma was spawned by the movie The Dark Knight. In the movie, as the Joker speaks to Batman about the police, he says:"
"See, their morals, their code... it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you, when the chips are down, these... these civilized people? They'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster, I'm just ahead of the curve."
"This is a recurring theme in the movie--the idea that people are corruptible under the right circumstances. Depending on the person, when situations become desperate enough, they will abandon their morals."
“Must a person abide by petty morality even when there is much at stake? For example, let's say that a madman is chasing after a man, and the man runs into my house to hide. Meanwhile, the madman comes knocking on my door, describing the man and asking me if I've seen him. Would it be wrong to lie in this circumstance in order to divert the madman and prevent him from killing the fleeing man?”
“Additionally, must a person always be moral even when it involves the most frivolous circumstances? For instance, let's say that I need a pencil and I see that my roommate has one laying on his desk. If I took the pencil, then it would be considered stealing, but must I really abide by ethics in this case?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3392/hit-the-nail-on-the-coffin-call-in-show-august-24th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3392-hit-the-nail-on-the-coffin-call-in-show-august-24th-2016
Question: “One of the most difficult moral dilemmas I've been attempting to so solve is the limits of moral integrity. The impetus for this dilemma was spawned by the movie The Dark Knight. In the movie, as the Joker speaks to Batman about the police, he says:"
"See, their morals, their code... it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you, when the chips are down, these... these civilized people? They'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster, I'm just ahead of the curve."
"This is a recurring theme in the movie--the idea that people are corruptible under the right circumstances. Depending on the person, when situations become desperate enough, they will abandon their morals."
“Must a person abide by petty morality even when there is much at stake? For example, let's say that a madman is chasing after a man, and the man runs into my house to hide. Meanwhile, the madman comes knocking on my door, describing the man and asking me if I've seen him. Would it be wrong to lie in this circumstance in order to divert the madman and prevent him from killing the fleeing man?”
“Additionally, must a person always be moral even when it involves the most frivolous circumstances? For instance, let's say that I need a pencil and I see that my roommate has one laying on his desk. If I took the pencil, then it would be considered stealing, but must I really abide by ethics in this case?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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