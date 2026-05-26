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Why Lawyers Are So Important To The Disclosure Process
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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You know, recently I was discussing with my client who was selling their house the disclosure document that they have to fill out.

Basically, on this disclosure document they have to put material facts that are wrong with the house and everybody is pretty much open with it.

But sometimes things can get hidden and sometimes the seller is not even aware of it until the inspection is actually made.
And let’s give an example of a material fact….

Well, a buried oil tank is a material fact, something you can’t hide.

It has to be remedied. Most buyers will demand before you sell your house.

And there’s a number of ways of doing that.

It can be filled in with sand.

It also, for the most part, is removed.

But getting back to the material fact, that has to be placed in the disclosure form.

Now, it was pointed out to me and you really should set the tone as a seller right from the beginning — to set up an appointment with your attorney — because you already have a real estate attorney and a real estate attorney is familiar with these forms.

You sit down with him and you tell him what you need to disclose by doing this.

You protect yourself so…

That’s my point.

Keywords
disclosureattorneysselling your homeproperty managementbuying a homereal estate listingsreal estate lawyers
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