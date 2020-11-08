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"There is nothing more predatory or disgusting" AG William Barr about CPS sex trafficking of minors
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75 views • November 08, 2020
Latest since the dedicated work of Nancy Schaefer we do know that CPS are child trafficking, SRA, and MK ultra hubs worldwide. So, no wonder that after nearly one decade, the topic becomes mainstream, as the horrendous suffering of the little ones comes more into public awareness. Here AG William Barr on organized exploitation of children from CPS:
"In other words, children who society had a special obligation to protect ended up being instead exploited. In this as in every case a person who gains leverage or power over a vulnerable victim exploits them for their own game, there is nothing more predatory and disgusting."
Source and date: U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr deliver remarks at the White House Summit on Human Trafficking on Friday, January 31, 2020: https://youtu.be/tky8XVBw9HE
"In other words, children who society had a special obligation to protect ended up being instead exploited. In this as in every case a person who gains leverage or power over a vulnerable victim exploits them for their own game, there is nothing more predatory and disgusting."
Source and date: U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr deliver remarks at the White House Summit on Human Trafficking on Friday, January 31, 2020: https://youtu.be/tky8XVBw9HE
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