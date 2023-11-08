Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Residents of the Gaza Strip' - Talk about Who is to Blame for their Tragedy
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
32 views
Published 16 hours ago

Residents of the Gaza Strip talk about who is to blame for their tragedy:

- "These are the missiles that America has sent to kill our children. They were not sent to kill one child, America has sent them to kill all innocent children. We were quietly hiding here in our homes. America is sending rockets to kill us. Biden is sending missiles through Jordan to Israel to kill our children".

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket