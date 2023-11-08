Residents of the Gaza Strip talk about who is to blame for their tragedy:
- "These are the missiles that America has sent to kill our children. They were not sent to kill one child, America has sent them to kill all innocent children. We were quietly hiding here in our homes. America is sending rockets to kill us. Biden is sending missiles through Jordan to Israel to kill our children".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.