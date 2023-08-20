Create New Account
Governor Does Nothing To Assist Victims of Massive Wildfire
Tami's Topics Of The Week
As of right now, there are three wildfires blazing in Eastern Washington. One of those, near Spokane, a few miles from the Idaho border, has burned up a town called Medical Lake - strange name, I know . 9,500 acres destroyed. Hundreds of evacuations. Interstate closed down. Loss of life. What has Governor Inslee done to help these people? Apparently nothing. But he will give a speech in which he blathers on some more about "climate change" 🤓🤓

climate changedestructioncommunistwildfiresjay insleebad governor

