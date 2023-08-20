Governor Does Nothing To Assist Victims of Massive Wildfire

As of right now, there are three wildfires blazing in Eastern Washington. One of those, near Spokane, a few miles from the Idaho border, has burned up a town called Medical Lake - strange name, I know . 9,500 acres destroyed. Hundreds of evacuations. Interstate closed down. Loss of life. What has Governor Inslee done to help these people? Apparently nothing. But he will give a speech in which he blathers on some more about "climate change" 🤓🤓
