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Trump Message on Democrats Stimulus bill
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244 views • December 23, 2020
I'm hoping that POTUS doesn't sign that bill, even if democrats 'do' agree to increase stimulus payments to $2000. For the very fact it has 5,800+ pages means very bad things are included in it - the average person will NOT read that bill! POTUS needs to outsmart them having a crew go over it with a fine toothed comb - highlight all the sneaky inclusions and demand changes be made to anything that does not benefit the USA and her citizens. If Dem's agree to up stimulus to $2000 so easily, then this is a HUGE CLUE that, (other than wasted money going to foreign nations), something else much more wicked inside not yet seen.
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin
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