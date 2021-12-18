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Dr. Sam Bailey: The Myth of "Safe and Effective"
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103 views • December 18, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: The Myth of "Safe and Effective"
"Safe & Effective" - now where have we heard that before?
Let's dive into another pharmaceutical experiment and see how it affected future generations.
References:
1. Institutional Corruption of Pharmaceuticals and the Myth of Safe and Effective Drugs, 2013: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_comments/2015/09/00062-97081.pdf
2. Leon Goldberg: Creator of DES (Diethylstilbestrol): https://www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.org/blog/2018/2/7/leon-goldberg-creator-of-des-diethylstilbestrol
3. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the US: https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/diethylstilbestrol-des-us
4. Gynaecomastia in Stilboestrol workers, 1944: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1035620/pdf/brjindmed00272-0029.pdf
5. Robert Meyers - D.E.S., the bitter pill, 1983: https://archive.org/details/desbitterpill00meye
6. Diana Dutton - Worse than the disease : pitfalls of medical progress, 1988: https://archive.org/details/worsethandisease0000dutt (Excellent overview of the DES story in the US)
7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diethylstilbestrol#History
8. Elmer Louis Severinghaus Papers: https://search.amphilsoc.
"Safe and effective" is the mantra we hear regarding the experimental gene therapy jabs marketed as a "vaccine," at the same time ignoring the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. VAERS while under reported by a factor of 31-41 clearly shows "safe and effective" is more like dangerous and destructive. Since the alleged virus was never isolated, purified and characterized thereby proving it's existence, why do we need a fake "vaccine?" Now we have the sheep bragging about receiving their "Booster" jab, competely oblivious to the fact that if the jab were actually effective at what it's purported to do, then why the need for a "booster?" It just never occurs to them "boosting" a non-effective jabs 1 & 2 with a non-effective "booster" = non-effective and exposes them to higher risk.
Dr. Sam, thank you for your videos which thoughtfully address topics.
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/the-myth-of-safe-and-effective:0
"Safe & Effective" - now where have we heard that before?
Let's dive into another pharmaceutical experiment and see how it affected future generations.
References:
1. Institutional Corruption of Pharmaceuticals and the Myth of Safe and Effective Drugs, 2013: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_comments/2015/09/00062-97081.pdf
2. Leon Goldberg: Creator of DES (Diethylstilbestrol): https://www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.org/blog/2018/2/7/leon-goldberg-creator-of-des-diethylstilbestrol
3. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the US: https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/diethylstilbestrol-des-us
4. Gynaecomastia in Stilboestrol workers, 1944: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1035620/pdf/brjindmed00272-0029.pdf
5. Robert Meyers - D.E.S., the bitter pill, 1983: https://archive.org/details/desbitterpill00meye
6. Diana Dutton - Worse than the disease : pitfalls of medical progress, 1988: https://archive.org/details/worsethandisease0000dutt (Excellent overview of the DES story in the US)
7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diethylstilbestrol#History
8. Elmer Louis Severinghaus Papers: https://search.amphilsoc.
"Safe and effective" is the mantra we hear regarding the experimental gene therapy jabs marketed as a "vaccine," at the same time ignoring the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. VAERS while under reported by a factor of 31-41 clearly shows "safe and effective" is more like dangerous and destructive. Since the alleged virus was never isolated, purified and characterized thereby proving it's existence, why do we need a fake "vaccine?" Now we have the sheep bragging about receiving their "Booster" jab, competely oblivious to the fact that if the jab were actually effective at what it's purported to do, then why the need for a "booster?" It just never occurs to them "boosting" a non-effective jabs 1 & 2 with a non-effective "booster" = non-effective and exposes them to higher risk.
Dr. Sam, thank you for your videos which thoughtfully address topics.
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/the-myth-of-safe-and-effective:0
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