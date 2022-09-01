Amy Kelly Reveals Shocking Discoveries of Male Fertility from the Pfizer Documents

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fn19b9c
Amy Kelly, program director for War Room Daily Clout Pfizer documents analysis project. Pfizer’s documents showed that they did not test reproductive toxicity in men. Pfizer was aware of anti-sperm antibodies” from the mRNA is an adverse event following vaccination that treats sperm as “invaders,” and attacks them, leading to male infertility