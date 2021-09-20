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All Financial Markets Are Down - DJIA | Gold | Silver | USD | CRYPTO!
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71 views • September 20, 2021
All financial markets are down since the Shemitah a couple of weeks ago.
Gold is down, Silver is down, DJIA is down and most alarming Crypto is down as well. What to do, not financial advice, but I will buy more gold and silver and look for good crypto coins to invest in, while the internet still works and before the big monetary great reset hits.
Gold is down, Silver is down, DJIA is down and most alarming Crypto is down as well. What to do, not financial advice, but I will buy more gold and silver and look for good crypto coins to invest in, while the internet still works and before the big monetary great reset hits.
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