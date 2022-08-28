Lindsey Williams and Alex Jones - They Want World Government and World Carbon Tax (2009)

American Patriot Alex Jones hosts Pastor Lindsey Williams in 2009, where they discuss manipulation of oil, the climate change con, carbon credit hoax and future world central bank they want everyone to pay 'carbon taxes' to. This is another agenda the global cabal agenda to completely control, deindustrialise society and reallocate resources in order to 'save the Earth' (but which will impoverish everyone). Alex also mentions how they are desperate to shut down the internet as the truth is getting out to too many people and their propaganda narrative is no longer working on an increasingly sophisticated, resistant population. The UN Sustainable Development goals are really the goals of the Rockefellers, who own the UN!



Pastor Lindsey Williams was chaplain to the elite bankers and globalists and was horrified to personally witness their control over world affairs from behind the scenes.



Getting the truth out to the masses is the only way to derail the plans of the psycho criminal globalists and ensure a free society for your children!



#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'. #SayNoToVaccinePassports. #SayNoToNaziEugenics. #SayNoToTheRockefellers. #SayNoToBillandMelindaGates. #SayNoToAgenda2030. #SayNoToLockdowns. #SayNoToTheGreatReset. #SayNoTo5G.



