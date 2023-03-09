Dr. Sheri Tennpenny | Happy Hour with Dr. Ettienne Graves

Dr. Etienne M. Graves Jr. is founder of Hour of UnCovering Ministries, headquartered in Los Angeles County, California. He is a prophetic messenger, he uses visual aids to deliver God’s message and reveal the hidden secrets in God’s word. As a chosen vessel of the Lord, his calling is to be used as God’s secret weapon to attack the enemy with the uncompromising truth of the Word of God. He has published three books to date, namely, “Demons Nephilim Angels: The World That Then Was”, “Dawn of a New E.R.A.”, and “Unveiling Secrets From Eden’s Garden”. Dr. Graves received a Doctor of Divinity and Humane Letters Degree in 2017 from Victory in Praise University and since then has been a guest speaker at numerous events and ministries, including being the featured speaker on Angelic Incursion at the 2016 Nephcon conference in Texas.

In this interview, we discuss:

- The Order of Melchizedek

- Angels, Demons and the DNA

- The war against humanity

- Witchcraft

- Infiltration of the churches

- & more



