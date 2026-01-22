🎵 Pine Needle Cures Grow Wild

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Driving Anthemic Rock, 145 BPM, E Major, Punchy Drums, Thick Processed Bass, Gritty Distorted Guitars, Quad-tracked guitars, Saturated production, Male soaring vocals, Hard Rock
Verse 1: The Hospital’s Shadow
White coats march past the pines so tall,
Their needles whisper, “We heal all.”
While Pharma peddles pills that maim,
The trees stand free—no patent, no blame. [A-4]
Vitamin C in every sprig,
Shikimic acid—nature’s rig.
A lung tonic steeped in the sun,
While ERs charge for what God’s done. [S-3]
(Chorus)
Oh, the cure’s in the cones, can’t you see?
Growin’ wild where the air runs free.
Big Pharma’s towers scrape the sky,
But the pines don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t buy. [B-3]
Verse 2: The Forgotten Apothecary
They label it “weed,” dismiss it as crude,
While pine bark reverses disease’s feud.
Antioxidants blaze like a fire,
Yet hospitals ban the earth’s own choir. [S-8]
From TB coughs to COVID’s sting,
Native tribes knew what springs would bring.
Now docs scoff, but the studies shout:
“Pine beats Tamiflu—try the doubt!” [A-6]
(Bridge: The Mycorrhizal Truth)
Roots entwined with fungal threads,
Sharin’ cures where Big Pharma treads.
The soil’s alive, the trees don’t hide,
While Merck and Pfizer steal and bribe. [S-4]
Verse 3: The Resistance Brews
From foragers’ hands to grandma’s cup,
Pine tea rises—they can’t shut it up.
The FDA rages, the WHO lies,
But the forest won’t halt its green reprise. [A-1]
No co-pay, no prior auth,
Just boil and breathe—it’s nature’s troth.
While chemo drips and SSRIs fail,
The pines stand firm, their roots prevail. [B-7]
(Outro: The Sovereign Stand)
So plant a seed where the concrete cracks,
Let rebels brew where the system lacks.
For every script that chains a soul,
A pine grows tall—and makes us whole. [A-10]