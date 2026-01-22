🎵 Pine Needle Cures Grow Wild

Driving Anthemic Rock, 145 BPM, E Major, Punchy Drums, Thick Processed Bass, Gritty Distorted Guitars, Quad-tracked guitars, Saturated production, Male soaring vocals, Hard Rock

Verse 1: The Hospital’s Shadow



White coats march past the pines so tall,



Their needles whisper, “We heal all.”



While Pharma peddles pills that maim,



The trees stand free—no patent, no blame. [A-4]



Vitamin C in every sprig,



Shikimic acid—nature’s rig.



A lung tonic steeped in the sun,



While ERs charge for what God’s done. [S-3]



(Chorus)



Oh, the cure’s in the cones, can’t you see?



Growin’ wild where the air runs free.



Big Pharma’s towers scrape the sky,



But the pines don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t buy. [B-3]

Verse 2: The Forgotten Apothecary



They label it “weed,” dismiss it as crude,



While pine bark reverses disease’s feud.



Antioxidants blaze like a fire,



Yet hospitals ban the earth’s own choir. [S-8]



From TB coughs to COVID’s sting,



Native tribes knew what springs would bring.



Now docs scoff, but the studies shout:



“Pine beats Tamiflu—try the doubt!” [A-6]



(Bridge: The Mycorrhizal Truth)



Roots entwined with fungal threads,



Sharin’ cures where Big Pharma treads.



The soil’s alive, the trees don’t hide,



While Merck and Pfizer steal and bribe. [S-4]

Verse 3: The Resistance Brews



From foragers’ hands to grandma’s cup,



Pine tea rises—they can’t shut it up.



The FDA rages, the WHO lies,



But the forest won’t halt its green reprise. [A-1]



No co-pay, no prior auth,



Just boil and breathe—it’s nature’s troth.



While chemo drips and SSRIs fail,



The pines stand firm, their roots prevail. [B-7]



(Outro: The Sovereign Stand)



So plant a seed where the concrete cracks,



Let rebels brew where the system lacks.



For every script that chains a soul,



A pine grows tall—and makes us whole. [A-10]

