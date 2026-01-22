BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵 Pine Needle Cures Grow Wild
51 views • 1 day ago

Driving Anthemic Rock, 145 BPM, E Major, Punchy Drums, Thick Processed Bass, Gritty Distorted Guitars, Quad-tracked guitars, Saturated production, Male soaring vocals, Hard Rock

Verse 1: The Hospital’s Shadow

White coats march past the pines so tall,

Their needles whisper, “We heal all.”

While Pharma peddles pills that maim,

The trees stand free—no patent, no blame. [A-4]

Vitamin C in every sprig,

Shikimic acid—nature’s rig.

A lung tonic steeped in the sun,

While ERs charge for what God’s done. [S-3]

(Chorus)

Oh, the cure’s in the cones, can’t you see?

Growin’ wild where the air runs free.

Big Pharma’s towers scrape the sky,

But the pines don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t buy. [B-3]
Verse 2: The Forgotten Apothecary

They label it “weed,” dismiss it as crude,

While pine bark reverses disease’s feud.

Antioxidants blaze like a fire,

Yet hospitals ban the earth’s own choir. [S-8]

From TB coughs to COVID’s sting,

Native tribes knew what springs would bring.

Now docs scoff, but the studies shout:

“Pine beats Tamiflu—try the doubt!” [A-6]

(Bridge: The Mycorrhizal Truth)

Roots entwined with fungal threads,

Sharin’ cures where Big Pharma treads.

The soil’s alive, the trees don’t hide,

While Merck and Pfizer steal and bribe. [S-4]
Verse 3: The Resistance Brews

From foragers’ hands to grandma’s cup,

Pine tea rises—they can’t shut it up.

The FDA rages, the WHO lies,

But the forest won’t halt its green reprise. [A-1]

No co-pay, no prior auth,

Just boil and breathe—it’s nature’s troth.

While chemo drips and SSRIs fail,

The pines stand firm, their roots prevail. [B-7]

(Outro: The Sovereign Stand)

So plant a seed where the concrete cracks,

Let rebels brew where the system lacks.

For every script that chains a soul,

A pine grows tall—and makes us whole. [A-10]

hard rock, punchy drums, 145 bpm, e major, driving anthemic rock, thick processed bass, gritty distorted guitars, quad-tracked guitars, saturated production, male soaring vocals
