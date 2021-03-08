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David Anthony: WAKE UP - Q and Trump Are Nothing But A Massive Psyop! [08.03.2021]
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196 views • March 08, 2021
WAKE UP - Q and Trump Are Nothing But A Massive Psyop! [08.03.2021]
Everything you no is backwards, upside down, and unending lies... how much more can you take
Get The Truth That's Been Purposely Hidden From You For Many Decades... It's Time To Wake Up And Stop Watching Cartoons (MAINSTREAM TV) and start Making America Great Again... Get Involved! Plug In & Tune into The Real TRUTH and pay attention!
This channel is devoted to bringing you the best most accurate information you can use TODAY to start EMPOWERING yourself to an AWAKEN STATE of mind, and prevent yourself from being manipulated, programmed, and propagandized to the point where you have no willpower to take action and do the right thing for yourself and your fellow patriots as well!
REMEMBER.... almost EVERYTHING we know, understand, and talk about daily is an ILLUSION based on a life time of false information being fed to us for 100's of years!
THIS HAS TO END NOW!
Welcome to My Channel LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
507 subscribers
Created 1 month ago.
31 videos
507 subscribers
82250 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XkKJuEmuSuY4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uiCOJLtn8pqn/
EPIC INTERVIEW: who and where is the head of the snake/draco! streamed on nov 7th, 2020
10 hours ago
Dean Henderson reveals the true powers in this world... the truth may shock most of you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9v80YVn6MnNs/
https://www.ahava528.com/
https://live.ahava528.com/video/753/dean-henderson-who-is-behind-it-all?channelName=RaisingTheFrequency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysh3bbcfR4g
(Video unavailable
This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://ugetube.com/watch/a-message-to-humanity-on-january-5-2021-shai-danon_RUaGhe3ZInR6Nvz.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shai-danon-myth-buster-israel-has-banned-5g_a5y8XdjdBsyiKgD.html
Shai Danon is an activist and researcher from Israel who works towards inspiration, empowerment, and truth. We are going burry the myth that Israel has banned 5G in its country.
Shai explains the three pillars of 5G and how far those three pillars have been rolled out in Israel.
His website: https://ahava528.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
His Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
Everything you no is backwards, upside down, and unending lies... how much more can you take
Get The Truth That's Been Purposely Hidden From You For Many Decades... It's Time To Wake Up And Stop Watching Cartoons (MAINSTREAM TV) and start Making America Great Again... Get Involved! Plug In & Tune into The Real TRUTH and pay attention!
This channel is devoted to bringing you the best most accurate information you can use TODAY to start EMPOWERING yourself to an AWAKEN STATE of mind, and prevent yourself from being manipulated, programmed, and propagandized to the point where you have no willpower to take action and do the right thing for yourself and your fellow patriots as well!
REMEMBER.... almost EVERYTHING we know, understand, and talk about daily is an ILLUSION based on a life time of false information being fed to us for 100's of years!
THIS HAS TO END NOW!
Welcome to My Channel LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
507 subscribers
Created 1 month ago.
31 videos
507 subscribers
82250 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XkKJuEmuSuY4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uiCOJLtn8pqn/
EPIC INTERVIEW: who and where is the head of the snake/draco! streamed on nov 7th, 2020
10 hours ago
Dean Henderson reveals the true powers in this world... the truth may shock most of you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9v80YVn6MnNs/
https://www.ahava528.com/
https://live.ahava528.com/video/753/dean-henderson-who-is-behind-it-all?channelName=RaisingTheFrequency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysh3bbcfR4g
(Video unavailable
This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://ugetube.com/watch/a-message-to-humanity-on-january-5-2021-shai-danon_RUaGhe3ZInR6Nvz.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shai-danon-myth-buster-israel-has-banned-5g_a5y8XdjdBsyiKgD.html
Shai Danon is an activist and researcher from Israel who works towards inspiration, empowerment, and truth. We are going burry the myth that Israel has banned 5G in its country.
Shai explains the three pillars of 5G and how far those three pillars have been rolled out in Israel.
His website: https://ahava528.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
His Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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