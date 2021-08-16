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Daylight Riders: Sophia of Gnosticism is Lucifer (The Whore of Babylon, Mystery Babylon [02.09.2016]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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33 views • August 16, 2021
Note: I could not DL 'BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon' from today, YT say:
"Video unavailable
This video contains content from SME, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."
so you get the last one from Daylight Riders here instead - from Sep 2, 2016.

'Sophia (Lucifer) is MYSTERY, Babylon the Great'
120,491 views Sep 2, 2016
Daylight Riders
5.28K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kHbT-ls2tg0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA

This is the "Jezebel spirit". Lucifer is FEMALE, not male. MYSTERY, Babylon the Great is Satan. Looking at Gnosticism, Sophia and the worship of the Mother Goddess who is the Nature deity. She (Gaia, Sophia, Nature) represents everything that the "G" in the Masonic Square and Compass can. I changed the title because the old title was attracting too many gnostics.

Description
Exposing the Great Whore (the spirit of whoredoms [Hosea 4:12, 5:4]) Jezebel, Lucifer, Venus, Mary, Isis and Sophia for Lord Jesus Christ. My main body of research is on my channel DAYLIGHT RIDERS. There you will find the evidence, biblical and extra-biblical, that supports everything that I say. Look at the evidence before you argue! Jesus bless you all!
--
Note: I could not DL this from today so you get the last one from them.
5 views Aug 15, 2021
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon
5.24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl51peGWs8s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
--
Daylight Riders 5.28K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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