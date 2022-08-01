Christian Flag to Fly Over Boston After "Supreme Spanking" by SCOTUS

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The Christian flag is scheduled to fly over Boston City Hall on August 3 following a "Supreme Spanking" of the city government by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 9-0 ruling, explained the man behind the victory, Camp Constitution chief Hal Shurtleff. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Shurtleff explained that this will be the last time any flag proposed by the public will be allowed. As a result of this victory by Shurtleff and his attorneys at Liberty Counsel, many jurisdictions have stopped flying LGBT "pride" flags and Black Lives Matter flags, because authorities know Christians may want to fly their flags too. Hal also talks about the Sam Blumenfeld archive hosted on Camp Constitution's website that is being used around the world.