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Part III: The Big Picture: China, Climate Change, and The Fall of America
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49 views • February 29, 2020
The world is movie closer and closer to a one-world dictatorship, from which there will be no escape. So, what is the solution? How will we survive during such a regime? Watch this video to find out what you need to do to be prepared.
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