Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
True Friendship
10 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

July 3rd, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches about what it means to be a true friend according to God's word. The church is suffering from an epidemic of bitterness and hatred, breeding contention and forsaking humility. Allow the Lord to lead you with love and persevere for the sake of true friendship under the grace of God's love.

"A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity." Proverbs 17:17

Keywords
biblelovejesusproverbsbitternessfriendshipdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket