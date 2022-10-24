July 3rd, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches about what it means to be a true friend according to God's word. The church is suffering from an epidemic of bitterness and hatred, breeding contention and forsaking humility. Allow the Lord to lead you with love and persevere for the sake of true friendship under the grace of God's love.

"A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity." Proverbs 17:17