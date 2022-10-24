The pillars of our slavery - what they are and how WE are building them

Ex-USofA Housing Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts interview explains the war we are in, the trap we have moved into, and what we MUST do if we are to escape before the trap is sprung.

The magic virus solves the problems for those who would take over all life on Earth.



Bringing on a world of zero privacy and one where the banks can shut you off for disobedience.



Everything, everybody, everywhere will be in complete control of the central technocracy.



The ultimate, complete control - slavery system. The trick they need to pull off is building the pillars of their slavery system, gaining our acceptance of those individual pillars without recognizing that when they come together the trap is complete, comprehensive and inescapable.



We have been put in the trap, BUT THE DOOR HAS NOT YET SHUT.



At 46 minutes in, the groundwork has been laid. She makes quite clear HOW each of us stop contributing to the fetters of our slavery and the slavery of all humans thereafter.



The whole show is available at PlanetLockdownFilm.com