The pillars of our slavery - what they are and how WE are building them

Ex-USofA Housing Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts interview explains the war we are in, the trap we have moved into, and what we MUST do if we are to escape before the trap is sprung.
The magic virus solves the problems for those who would take over all
life on Earth.
Bringing on a world
of zero privacy and one where the banks can shut you off for
disobedience.
Everything,
everybody, everywhere will be in complete control of the central
technocracy.
The ultimate,
complete control - slavery system. The trick they need to pull off
is building the pillars of their slavery system, gaining our
acceptance of those individual pillars without recognizing that when
they come together the trap is complete, comprehensive and
inescapable.
We have been put in
the trap, BUT THE DOOR HAS NOT YET SHUT.
At 46 minutes in,
the groundwork has been laid. She makes quite clear HOW each of us
stop contributing to the fetters of our slavery and the slavery of
all humans thereafter.
The whole show is available at PlanetLockdownFilm.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.